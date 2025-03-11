Who’s to blame for high egg prices? Ask the economists.

Americans are experiencing serious sticker shock when it comes to the price of eggs, which in some markets has more than tripled. That is, when they can get eggs at all. Empty shelves and store-imposed purchase limits have also left shoppers frustrated and looking for someone to blame.
Politicians such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) have called for investigations into price gouging, while Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya of the Federal Trade Commission has urged a probe into “anticompetitive conduct" in the egg industry. On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department had opened an investigation into rising egg prices.
Companies do sometimes abuse their market power. But the fundamental economic forces of supply and demand—concepts taught in every introductory economics class—often provide a more complete explanation for price spikes.
The egg market has experienced a genuine supply catastrophe. A devastating avian flu outbreak has eliminated roughly 15% of America’s egg-laying hens in recent months, with 166 million chickens culled to prevent further spread of the disease. This represents a massive supply shock in a market whose particular characteristics make it especially vulnerable to price volatility. Two key economic properties—inelastic supply and inelastic demand—make the market for eggs particularly susceptible to dramatic price swings.
The supply of eggs is essentially fixed in the short run. Producers can’t quickly increase production when prices rise. You can’t instantly produce more eggs; you need egg-laying chickens to mature first, which takes months. Farmers who lose flocks to disease must clean their facilities, acquire new chicks, and wait for them to mature before they begin laying.
Consumer demand for eggs is also notably inelastic. Economists estimate that a 1% increase in price only reduces the quantity of eggs demanded by 0.15%. This makes intuitive sense. Eggs are dietary staples that are difficult to substitute for in cooking. For example, restaurants with egg-heavy breakfast menus can’t quickly overhaul their offerings. Moreover, since eggs represent a small part of most household budgets, price changes don’t dramatically alter consumption patterns.
When these conditions—inelastic supply and inelastic demand—collide during a supply disruption, basic economics predicts exactly what we’ve observed: dramatic price increases. With the reported supply reduction of roughly 15% and a demand elasticity of -0.15, a textbook calculation suggests that prices would rise by approximately 100%—not far from what has actually occurred in many markets. The jump in egg prices looks like simple supply and demand, not market manipulation.
Critics point to record profits at major egg producers such as Cal-Maine Foods as evidence of exploitation. Cal-Maine reported that its revenues jumped 82% in the most recent quarter, with net income surging by more than 1000%. But before you close the case, take another look at the economic textbooks.
Profit spikes like some egg producers are seeing now actually align with competitive market theory. When an industry faces a common supply shock that affects many producers, the remaining producers with intact capacity will see higher profits even in perfectly competitive markets. These producers haven’t manipulated prices; they simply possess something that is suddenly more scarce—healthy chickens still capable of laying eggs.
This pattern extends beyond eggs to broader misconceptions about industry structure during supply shocks. When Covid-19 disrupted global supply chains, many commentators quickly blamed consolidation and concentration for shortages and price spikes. The narrative was simple: Fewer, larger companies made our supply chains vulnerable to shocks.
The automotive industry provides a perfect example. In 2021 and 2022, vehicle prices surged amid semiconductor shortages. The rising cost of automobiles became a significant contributor to overall inflation. Would having 100 smaller automakers instead of a dozen large ones have prevented the supply-chain issues? Almost certainly not. The problem wasn’t industry structure but the underlying capacity constraints in semiconductor production that affected all manufacturers, regardless of their size. In fact, fragmentation might have worsened the situation. Smaller manufacturers would have had even less bargaining power with chip suppliers and less ability to manage complex global supply chains during the disruption.
To be sure, consumers have reason to be skeptical about the egg industry. In 2023, major producers were found liable for price-fixing activities that occurred in the 2000s. The plaintiffs cited documents that were suggestive of industry efforts to coordinate supply reductions to boost prices. Cal-Maine and others were ordered to pay $53 million in damages. Cal-Maine said at the time it “continues to believe that the company did nothing wrong" and would challenge the verdict.
But treating every price spike as evidence of market manipulation ignores basic economic principles. The current situation shows all the hallmarks of a textbook supply shock in a market with inelastic supply and demand curves—precisely the conditions under which we would expect dramatic price movements, regardless of market structure.
The next time you see a dramatic price spike in any market, remember the egg lesson: Before assuming market manipulation, ask about elasticities. The answer often lies on the supply and demand curves, rather than in corporate boardrooms.
