Who’s to blame for high egg prices? Ask the economists.

The automotive industry provides a perfect example. In 2021 and 2022, vehicle prices surged amid semiconductor shortages. The rising cost of automobiles became a significant contributor to overall inflation. Would having 100 smaller automakers instead of a dozen large ones have prevented the supply-chain issues? Almost certainly not. The problem wasn’t industry structure but the underlying capacity constraints in semiconductor production that affected all manufacturers, regardless of their size. In fact, fragmentation might have worsened the situation. Smaller manufacturers would have had even less bargaining power with chip suppliers and less ability to manage complex global supply chains during the disruption.