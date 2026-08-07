Why a Fed rate cut is coming and how the market will react

The stock market is moving into Friday’s jobs report, which undoubtedly will play big in the Fed’s next policy decision, with a renewed appetite for risk and a cautious tone on interest rates.
A hike comes to mind. Actually, though, just the opposite. A cut.
A nascent, but growing chorus on Wall Street is suggesting the central bank will pivot toward a rate cut as bond yields extract a little speculative froth from lending markets and job growth slows to a point that supports economic growth but tames inflation.