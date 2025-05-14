Why a Tariff Truce May Not Help China’s Economy

While stimulus can spur growth, the deflationary backdrop makes companies reluctant to spend and hire, and the uncertainty around tariffs further saps private business confidence. “No private business is going to bet Trump won’t do something different in three or six months. No one is sure about the U.S.-China relationship," says Budaghyan. “Private business confidence is weak and will stay weak—and that impacts hiring and expansion plans."That doesn’t bode well for the jobs picture. While tariffs above 60% would clearly have hurt employment acutely, Budaghyan notes that the situation is already bad—and not just in the manufacturing sector. Many employees have taken wage cuts, and some of the country’s 12 million college students are struggling to find a job.