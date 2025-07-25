Why AI hasn’t taken your job

There are two competing explanations for these trends. The first is that, despite the endless announcements about how firms are ushering AI into their operations, few make much use of the technology for serious work. An official measure suggests that less than 10% of American companies employ it to produce goods and services. The second is that even when companies do adopt the tech, they do not let people go. AI may simply help workers do their jobs faster, rather than making them redundant. Whatever the explanation, for now there is no need to panic.