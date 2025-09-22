Why AI systems may never be secure, and what to do about it

That abuse was annoying rather than costly. But Mr Willison reckons it is only a matter of time before something expensive happens. As he puts it, “We’ve not yet had millions of dollars stolen because of this.” It may not be until such a heist occurs, he worries, that people start taking the risk seriously. The industry does not, however, seem to have got the message. Rather than locking down their systems in response to such examples, it is doing the opposite, by rolling out powerful new tools with the lethal trifecta built in from the start.