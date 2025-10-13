Why AI will widen the gap between superstars and everybody else

The reputation and status of top performers grant them autonomy and discretion in their work, according to my research. That means stars are more likely to dive in and start experimenting with AI immediately. While average employees wait for official guidance or follow company-approved templates for fear of making mistakes, stars will test boundaries, discover creative applications and build personalized workflows long before their organizations catch up. If an AI experiment goes sideways, they are more likely to get a pass—or at least the benefit of the doubt.