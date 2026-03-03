Why Ali Khamenei may have welcomed the nature of his death

The rulers’ resilience is not just due to ideology. The regime is more complex than other Middle Eastern dictatorships and has more organisational depth. And it was always going to be a tall order to topple the regime from the air. But the extent of the appeal to the Shia tradition of martyrdom could yet be a factor in determining how long and how desperately the Islamic Republic keeps fighting and how many casualties Iran’s forces can endure. Around 1,300 Iranian soldiers have been killed in the first three days of the bombardment, according to a field report from a Kurdish human-rights group with a presence on the ground. Iranian officials acknowledge that their arsenal is no match for American and Israeli armoury. But ideology, they argue, can sustain a prolonged and asymmetrical war of attrition, just as in the 1980s when for eight years it drove hundreds of thousands to their deaths on the battlefield against Iraq.