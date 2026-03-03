Middle eastern strongmen seldom enjoy tidy exits. Libya’s dictator, Muammar Qaddafi, died in a ditch outside Sirte. In Iraq Saddam Hussein was hauled from a hole and hanged after a perfunctory trial. Yahya Sinwar, the architect of Hamas’s attacks on Israel on October 7th 2023, hurled a stick at a combat drone. Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader for 37 years, appears to have chosen a different end: martyrdom.
Why Ali Khamenei may have welcomed the nature of his death
SummaryThe ideology of martyrdom could prolong Iran’s regime—and the war
