Why Ali Khamenei may have welcomed the nature of his death

He carefully prepared for succession. He lined up replacements for officials he expected Israel and America to assassinate. He named a wartime commander, Ali Larijani, to run affairs in his absence. And he readied his followers for what was to come. In his final address on February 16th he invoked the defining tragedy of Shiism: the last battle of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, against the Sunni caliph, Yazid, at Karbala. “No one like me will pledge allegiance to someone like Yazid,” he declared, quoting the seventh-century martyr. He brushed aside the advisers who begged him to leave for the hardened bunker they had prepared (with the help of a foreign ally) to resist overwhelming air power, say his clerics and Gulf intelligence reports.