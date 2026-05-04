Why almost everyone loses—except a few sharks—on prediction markets

Search for easy money

The platforms design contracts for users to bet on yes-or-no questions about future events. Contracts are usually set up to pay $1 if a bet proves correct and zero if not. The contracts’ prices reflect traders’ assessed probability of those events. If, for example, a contract tied to an event is trading for 41 cents, the prediction market would say there’s a 41% chance of that happening. If you win, the contract you bought at 41 cents pays out at $1; if wrong, you lose your money.