Why America has not passed a law to treat addiction better

This would hardly have been revolutionary. There are only a few thousand addiction doctors in America, and 6.1m opioid addicts. Nevertheless the bill died in late 2024. The explanations for this can be divided into the reasonable, the unreasonable and the cynical. Reasonably, many people feared it might have repeated the original sin of the opioid epidemic, allowing the wanton prescription of an addictive drug. Laxer methadone rules did indeed lead to overdoses. But under Markey-Paul, the addiction doctors would have been subject to the same safeguards that have since curbed the once-lavish prescription of opioids.