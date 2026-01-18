There are two surefire ways for a country to terrify bondholders. One is running up vast debts with no hint of a plan to get borrowing under control. The other is to capture the central bank, so interest rates follow political expediency, not sound economics. Both at once tend to be the preserve of mismanaged emerging economies. And now, if you squint only a bit, also America.
Why America’s bond market just keeps winning
SummaryVigilantes have shrugged off ballooning debt and attacks on the Fed
There are two surefire ways for a country to terrify bondholders. One is running up vast debts with no hint of a plan to get borrowing under control. The other is to capture the central bank, so interest rates follow political expediency, not sound economics. Both at once tend to be the preserve of mismanaged emerging economies. And now, if you squint only a bit, also America.
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