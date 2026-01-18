Why-America-s-bond-market-just-keeps-winning

What is going on? One answer is that for all of America’s fiscal sins, it looks chaste enough compared with the rest of the rich world. Japan is burdened by colossal debts. France is in a slow-burning fiscal crisis. Britain remains stuck in a low-growth, high-tax funk. Uncle Sam may be indebted up to his ears but at least the American economy is still growing and its demography looks less dire than in other rich places. Its sheer scale, and the dollar’s unique position in the global financial system, are additional virtues. Plus hand-wringing over America’s deficits is hardly new and acting on such worries has historically been an easy way to lose money.