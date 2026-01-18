Why-America-s-bond-market-just-keeps-winning

Donald Trump has been on the warpath against the Federal Reserve, demanding cuts to interest rates. On January 11th Jerome Powell, the Fed chair, said he was facing a federal criminal probe relating to the high cost of sprucing up the central bank’s headquarters. The president has made zeal for sharp interest-rate cuts a prerequisite for anyone who wants to succeed Mr Powell when his term ends in May. Meanwhile, the tax law Mr Trump signed last year locked in the fattest deficits in American history outside wartime, pandemic or global financial crisis. How much buying Greenland, on which the president now seems intent, would swell it further is anyone’s guess.