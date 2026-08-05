Oil traders are buying into the Trump administration’s latest claims that a deal is near with Iran, pushing both the international and U.S. benchmarks down sharply this week.
Why an Iran deal might happen this time despite mixed signals
SummaryA new report raises questions about the U.S.’s munitions supply. Oil prices were falling on Tuesday.
Oil traders are buying into the Trump administration’s latest claims that a deal is near with Iran, pushing both the international and U.S. benchmarks down sharply this week.
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