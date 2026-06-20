Why Apple enjoys peerless iPhone pricing power

One reason Apple can raise product prices so confidently: The iPhone has wiped out the competition for the world’s wealthiest smartphone buyers.
Costlier memory chips prompted Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook to tell The Wall Street Journal that price increases were unavoidable. Fortunately for Cook, no other major smartphone maker has a customer base that can so easily afford a steeper price tag.
Here’s a look at Apple’s near-monopoly with the world’s deepest-pocketed buyers.
Apple has competition on raw volume, representing one in five of the roughly 1.3 billion smartphones shipped last year. That’s a similar market share to Samsung Electronics and not far ahead of Xiaomi.
But it’s a different story with phones that bring in the biggest profits. The smartphone industry typically defines a “premium” device as one priced at $600 or above. In that space, Apple controls more than two-thirds of the market.