Why Apple enjoys peerless iPhone pricing power

One reason Apple can raise product prices so confidently: The iPhone has wiped out the competition for the world’s wealthiest smartphone buyers.
One reason Apple can raise product prices so confidently: The iPhone has wiped out the competition for the world’s wealthiest smartphone buyers.
Costlier memory chips prompted Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook to tell The Wall Street Journal that price increases were unavoidable. Fortunately for Cook, no other major smartphone maker has a customer base that can so easily afford a steeper price tag.
Costlier memory chips prompted Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook to tell The Wall Street Journal that price increases were unavoidable. Fortunately for Cook, no other major smartphone maker has a customer base that can so easily afford a steeper price tag.
Here’s a look at Apple’s near-monopoly with the world’s deepest-pocketed buyers.
Apple has competition on raw volume, representing one in five of the roughly 1.3 billion smartphones shipped last year. That’s a similar market share to Samsung Electronics and not far ahead of Xiaomi.
But it’s a different story with phones that bring in the biggest profits. The smartphone industry typically defines a “premium” device as one priced at $600 or above. In that space, Apple controls more than two-thirds of the market.
The iPhone’s dominance grows as the price moves higher. For phones priced at $1,000 or more, Apple captures more than three-quarters of the market. Only a few rivals exist at that level, such as Samsung’s top-line Galaxy S25 Ultra, Huawei’s Mate X6 and Google’s Pixel 10 Pro XL.
Thanks to its pricing power, Apple captures the overwhelming majority of the industry’s gross profits.
Most smartphones are sold at razor-thin profit margins, though they provide the manufacturers other benefits. To Samsung, its midtier or budget phones help sustain its affiliates’ components business. A Xiaomi phone can connect to its electric vehicles and other household products. Apple sells mostly high-end devices and its profit margins dwarf everyone else’s. The company didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Apple’s latest iPhones ranked as the industry’s three bestselling smartphone models in the first quarter of this year. Even a year-old model, the iPhone 16, cracked the top five.
Roughly a decade ago, Samsung ran closer to Apple in the U.S. But now iPhones have opened up a wide lead in one of Apple’s cash-cow iPhone markets, with a market share of roughly 60%.
Virtually all of Apple’s smartphone peers have recently pushed through price increases because of rising component costs. That sticker shock means shipments in the industry are projected to drop by a double-digit percentage this year. About three-quarters of smartphones shipped worldwide sell for under $600.
One exception: The premium segment is expected to have modest growth. The forecast predates Apple’s making public its plans to boost pricing.
Write to Jiyoung Sohn at jiyoung.sohn@wsj.com and Andrew Barnett at andrew.barnett@wsj.com