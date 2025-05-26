Why apprenticeships are so rare in Britain

The “apprenticeship levy", which went into force when Theresa May was prime minister, aimed to change this. It requires companies with payrolls larger than £3m to ring-fence sums equal to 0.5% of their annual wage bill; they may use this money only to train apprentices. It was assumed from the start that big firms would not use up these pots entirely; by design, funds left unspent after two years flow to the government, which takes some of this to subsidise apprenticeships at smaller, non-levy-paying companies. Along with all this have come efforts to raise the quality and reputation of apprenticeships, for example by making them longer and more rigorous.