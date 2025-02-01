Why Arab states hate Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians
Emma Brown , Michael Amon , Joanna Sugden , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 01 Feb 2025, 10:09 AM IST
SummaryA decadeslong history of violent conflict is among the reasons that countries in the region are opposed to providing a haven for the war-weary Gazans.
President Trump has repeatedly said he wants Palestinians in Gaza to move out of the devastated enclave and into neighboring Egypt and nearby Jordan. The Arab world is pushing back, ostensibly because it would undermine efforts to create a Palestinian state.
