Why Arab states hate Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians

Civil war in Jordan and Lebanon

In 1951, Palestinian militants assassinated Jordan’s King Abdullah, beginning the tumultuous history between the kingdom and the Palestinians. In the early 1970s, Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organization was driven out of Jordan after the group tried to seize power from King Hussein but was crushed by the state military in a brutal civil war. Thousands of Palestinians were either killed in the fighting or expelled in the aftermath; many went to Lebanon.