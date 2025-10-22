Why are American women leaving the labour force?

FOR ALMOST 80 years, since America’s Bureau of Labour Statistics began dividing data by gender, at least one story has been true: women have been gaining on men. In 1948 just 32% of women were employed or seeking work, compared with 87% of their male peers. By the end of the 1990s, some 60% women were in the workforce, alongside 75% of men. Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, the gap continued to shrink, albeit because male employment was falling. In the 2020s, the covid-19 pandemic pushed many workers out—but women’s work recovered more quickly, narrowing the gap between the sexes to just 10.1 percentage points by early 2025, the smallest on record.

Now something has changed. Although men’s participation has remained steady this year, women are leaving the workforce. From a post-covid high of 57.7% in August 2024, the female participation rate has fallen by almost a full percentage point, to 56.9%—implying more than 600,000 women have absconded. Labour-force data can jump about from month to month, and there is lots that may explain volatility at present, from federal firings and tariffs to a sharp fall in immigration and the rise of artificial intelligence. Still, the male-female participation gap has seen its biggest increase in any year since the 1950s.

What might lie behind the trend? The most obvious explanation would be a change in the nature of the American economy. Men and women tend to work in different industries—perhaps those dominated by female staff are struggling. Yet the evidence suggests otherwise. According to monthly surveys by the Census Bureau, the sectors that have experienced the most job losses over the past year are retail, manufacturing and transportation, which are relatively balanced or skew male. Meanwhile, education and health care, which are dominated by women, have added workers.

Perhaps, then, the explanation is a social shift. “Tradwives", who sing the praises of old-fashioned gender roles, are ascendant on TikTok—maybe they are in real life, too. Or it could be that mothers are leaving work because of soaring child-care costs. At first glance, the idea of a maternal retreat from work seems to be corroborated by the Census Bureau’s data: the participation rate for “prime-age" women (25- to 54-year-olds) with children under five has fallen from a post-pandemic high.

But that may not be because prime-age women are leaving the workforce permanently. There were 7.8m women with young children in work two years ago; there are 7.9m working now. Instead, the fall in the prime-age participation rate appears to reflect a rise in the number of young mothers. Many couples postponed their weddings and marriages during the pandemic, leading to a surge in vows in 2022. And it is very common for couples to start having children a year or two after they tie the knot. Although official data on births are published with a lag, surveys from the Census Bureau indicate America may be experiencing a mini post-pandemic baby boom, which could be sufficient to pull women from the workforce.

In some senses, this is good news: many women will return to work after maternity leave. But the question is how the trend will interact with changing rules around working from home. Misty Heggeness of the University of Kansas recently published a paper showing that women who were pregnant in March 2020, and could not have known what was about to occur, have higher participation rates than those who had children a year earlier, perhaps because remote work made their dual role easier.

Now, however, return-to-the-office mandates are becoming more common among many employers, including the federal government and in finance and tech. Will mothers who are part of the mini baby boom return to work at lower rates than their peers who had children in the pandemic? Your correspondent’s experience provides some reason for optimism. She married in 2022 and late last year became the proud mother of a bouncing, babbling baby boy. You should be able to deduce, from the existence of this article, that she has since returned to the workforce.