Why are American women leaving the labour force?
Maybe they are becoming tradwives. Or maybe there is a more straightforward explanation
FOR ALMOST 80 years, since America’s Bureau of Labour Statistics began dividing data by gender, at least one story has been true: women have been gaining on men. In 1948 just 32% of women were employed or seeking work, compared with 87% of their male peers. By the end of the 1990s, some 60% women were in the workforce, alongside 75% of men. Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, the gap continued to shrink, albeit because male employment was falling. In the 2020s, the covid-19 pandemic pushed many workers out—but women’s work recovered more quickly, narrowing the gap between the sexes to just 10.1 percentage points by early 2025, the smallest on record.