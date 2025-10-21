Why are American women leaving the labour force?

But that may not be because prime-age women are leaving the workforce permanently. There were 7.8m women with young children in work two years ago; there are 7.9m working now. Instead, the fall seems to reflect a rise in the number of young mothers. Many couples postponed weddings during the pandemic, leading to a surge in vows in 2022. And it is common for couples to have children a year or two after they tie the knot. Although official data on births come with a lag, surveys from the Census Bureau indicate America may be experiencing a mini post-pandemic baby boom, which could be sufficient to pull women from the workforce.