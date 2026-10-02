Why are diesel prices soaring and what would a US export ban do?

The global market for diesel, the fuel that powers much of the economy, has never been been under so much pressure. Wars in the Middle East and Ukraine have created a perfect storm, blocking shipments from regions that normally supply almost a third of the world’s diesel exports.
The crunch has sent prices surging in the U.S. and around the world, squeezing businesses, farmers and households. That has prompted the Trump administration to consider restrictions or an outright ban on exports to curb prices.