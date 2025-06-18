Why are girls still falling behind in maths?

There was no clear difference at the beginning of the school year: there were slightly more boys among both the top and bottom performers, and girls clustered in the middle (see chart 1). But after just four months a gender gap emerged. By the next year there were twice as many boys as girls in the top 5%. This trend held steady across state and private schools, and in every academic year between 2018 and 2021. The gender gap was wider among children from higher-income families and, curiously, was especially pronounced in families where both parents are scientists.