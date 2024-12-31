Why are Nordic companies so successful?
The Economist 7 min read 31 Dec 2024
SummaryFrom IKEA to Novo Nordisk, many of Europe’s top firms come from the region
From the dining room on the ground floor of “Carl’s Villa" in Copenhagen, guests are treated to views of a charming garden adorned with classical statues. The art nouveau house was built in 1892 by Carl Jacobsen, son of the founder of Carlsberg. Since then the brewer, which now uses the house for meetings, has become one of the biggest in the world. Sitting across the table Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Carlsberg’s current boss, admits that the company’s success is part of a bigger puzzle about Danish businesses. Just last night at dinner, he says, someone asked him how a country so small could produce so many large companies.
