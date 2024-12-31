Why are Nordic companies so successful?

Government policy more broadly is a third factor underpinning the success of Nordic firms. Although lofty personal-tax rates fund generous welfare systems across the Nordics, the rate on company profits is about the same as in America. Each year the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank in Washington, compiles an index of the economic freedom of countries, which captures things like how open markets are, using measures such as tariff rates, and how freely businesses can operate, by assessing the quality of regulation. Denmark, Sweden and Norway all make the top ten. In Denmark in particular hiring and firing workers is easier than elsewhere in Europe. The Danish government’s embrace of digitisation has also made it easier to do business in the country. As Vincent Clerc, the boss of Maersk, a Danish shipping giant, points out, “You can get a VAT number within a day." In France that can take months.