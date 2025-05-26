Why are North Korean hackers such good crypto-thieves?

For the North Korean regime, stolen crypto has become a lifeline, especially as international sanctions and the covid-19 pandemic crimped their already limited trade. Crypto-thievery is a more efficient way to earn hard currency than traditional sources, such as overseas labourers or illegal drugs. The United Nations Panel of Experts (UNPE), a monitoring body, reported in 2023 that cyber-theft accounted for half of North Korea’s foreign-currency revenue. North Korea’s digital plunder last year was worth more than three times the value of its exports to China, its main trade partner. “You take what took millions of labourers, and you can replicate that with the work of a few dozen people," says Mr Carlsen.