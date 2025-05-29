Why big oil turned to Trump for help in Africa
Collin Eaton , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 29 May 2025, 07:13 AM IST
Summary
Chevron, ConocoPhillips and other companies are locked in a dispute with six Central African countries over fossil-fuel projects.
The Trump administration is wading into a long-running dispute between its allies in the oil patch and six Central African countries that could derail fossil-fuel projects valued at more than $130 billion.
