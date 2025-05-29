Why big oil turned to Trump for help in Africa

Representatives from the U.S. State and Treasury departments warned African officials in a meeting in Washington in late April that they would be watching the outcome of the negotiations closely, according to people familiar with the matter. It was the first time U.S. officials had intervened directly in the meetings between the companies and government ministers.The U.S. doesn’t have jurisdiction over the issue but carries weight at the International Monetary Fund, which lends billions of dollars a year to African countries. In March, Rep. Bill Huizenga (R., Mich.) introduced a bill to withhold U.S. support for any IMF action related to the six countries until the matter was resolved.