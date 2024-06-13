Why bond markets are so spooked by the French election
SummaryFrance faces a reckoning in the form of a snap election that polls suggest could be won by the populist far right with a high-spending anti-EU agenda.
France isn’t Greece. And that’s increasingly a problem. Unlike Greece, France has had little-to-no pressure to keep its finances under control, running giant budget deficits even as concern about its debt load built. Now, it faces a reckoning in the form of a snap election that polls suggest could be won by the populist far right with a high-spending anti-EU agenda.