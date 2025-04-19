Why Britain has so far dodged Donald Trump’s tariffs

Even without a focus on Britain, of course, Mr Trump’s broader policies may well do damage. A global levy on steel, set to begin in March, might cause minor ructions unless Britain can get an exemption (the ONS reckons it has a small bilateral surplus in that commodity). And if Mr Trump makes good on threats to impose charges on imports of cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, they would hurt carmakers and drug firms, of which Britain has plenty. Worst of all is the Trump administration’s review of reciprocal tariffs. If it wrongly concludes that value-added tax, a consumption charge Britain levies at 20% on domestic and imported goods, should be viewed as a tariff, as Mr Trump has argued, Britain could be hit with retaliatory tariffs of 20% or more.