Why Britain’s police forces are taking to AI
There are big benefits if they can overcome the obstacles
HARRY SCHONE’s job is to work out how the police can use artificial intelligence. At Police Scotland’s headquarters, a glass cube in Glasgow’s East End, he has assembled a team of coders and engineers who stand out among strait-laced colleagues. They are working on an array of schemes: a program that transcribes evidence; a model that helps shift-planners deploy officers; a tool that matches reported thefts with ads on resale websites.