Why Britain’s police forces are taking to AI

Second, as in the past, is inertia. As employees of the crown, police officers cannot be made redundant. Nor, because of collective bargaining, can their administrative roles be easily adapted. Most forces have not prioritised digital skills. And, as Mr Schone puts it, “young people just don’t think about policing as a tech career." Police Scotland, which is the second-largest force in the country, has some pulling power. Most forces in England and Wales are far smaller. The Met, Britain’s largest, would struggle to offer the salaries needed to attract tech talent in the capital.