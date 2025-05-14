Why Britons pay so much for electricity

In any case, more wind and solar power brings problems of its own, because Britain is spectacularly poor at dealing with excess renewable supply. Despite improvements in battery technology, capacity is far too small to store the volumes of energy needed to make a real dent in electricity prices. National Grid, which operates distribution, actually pays wind farms to switch off when the network cannot deal with surplus supply. That lifts network costs, which already account for a good chunk of end-user bills. Pumped hydro facilities could, in theory, store more energy, but Britain has few of them. They need elevation (a mountain, ideally) and reservoirs above and below, as they work by using excess electricity to pump up water, and then release it to generate electricity during periods of high demand.