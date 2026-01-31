Why China cares about being cool all of a sudden

The spectacle marked new heights in the global craze around Labubu dolls, created by a Hong Kong artist and sold by Beijing-based toy maker Pop Mart. For the past year, the mania had been growing: Lady Gaga accessorized a Labubu on her Hermès purse; Cher, David Beckham and Marc Jacobs also clipped the accessory to their bags. The dolls became so hard to come by that some were resold for as much as 20 times their retail prices, while zealous fans traveled to China to hunt down fast-selling goods. Now Pop Mart is opening a 7,000 square foot flagship store in Manhattan’s Times Square, with even more stories planned in malls across America.