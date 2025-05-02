Why China could win Trump’s trade war

He’s got part of a point. The longer the trade war drags on, the worse for China’s economy. Tariffs of the Trump level imply a decoupling of the two countries, which could leave a $300 billion hole in China’s economy, if not more. American politicians and economists of a protectionist bent fret about what they perceive as America’s decisions over several decades to make its economy more vulnerable to China. The vulnerability, however, flows in both directions. China could lose what at times may feel like the monopsonist consumer of its exports, and America’s sheer economic heft means the gap will be tough to fill with new sales elsewhere.