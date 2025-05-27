Why China hates the Panama Canal deal, but still may not block it

So ckh’s Panama ports do represent a limited potential threat to American security interests, even though Chinese warships have not actually used them. Others do, too, including one just south of the Suez Canal and another at an Egyptian naval base near its north end. Still, if China actually wanted to block American forces in either place, it could simply engineer an accident like the one that closed the Suez Canal in 2021. And since ckh is more transparent and commercially driven, it is less pliant than the two state-run firms that own or operate the other 50 ports in China’s network, many of which are also in strategic locations.