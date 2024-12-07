Why China is building a Starlink system of its own

Qianfan—which is sometimes also known, confusingly, as “G60 Starlink" after a highway in the south of China where officials want to build a cluster of space companies—appears to be designed on a similarly heroic scale. Although precise details are hard to come by, documents filed with the International Telecommunication Union, which regulates such things, suggest the constellation could eventually grow to nearly 14,000 satellites. The first two batches, of 18 satellites each, were launched in August and October. Reports in Chinese state media suggest a target of 648 satellites in space by the end of 2025. Qianfan, which is backed by the Shanghai city government, therefore appears to have beaten GuoWang, a similar constellation backed by China’s central government, to orbit.