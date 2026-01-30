Why China is pulling ahead in the robotaxi race

That may be one reason why Chinese robotaxi operators are looking abroad. Another may be the size of the opportunity. UBS reckons that the robotaxi market outside China could be worth more than $210bn by the late 2030s, excluding America, the door to which seems firmly closed. Pony.ai is testing its service in Luxembourg. It also has pilots under way in Dubai and Seoul, and has permission to operate its robotaxis across South Korea. Apollo Go began its first tests outside mainland China at the end of last year in Hong Kong. It has permission to test its vehicles in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and has plans to start tests in Switzerland in partnership with PostBus, one of the country’s biggest public-transport operators. Next year it may enter Britain and Germany in partnership with Lyft, an American ride-hailing company. WeRide, too, has permits to test or run commercial robotaxis in six countries outside China. Across much of the world, hailing a self-driving cab may soon feel commonplace.