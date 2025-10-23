Why China is winning the trade war

Amid all the tit-for-tat, China is developing, by trial and error, a new set of global trading norms. This is its second area of success. It wants to build a Chinese-led system on the ruins of the old liberal trading order, one which will rival Mr Trump’s empire of tariffs. Already China has shifted the geography of its trade: in the year to September its goods exports grew by over 8%, even as those to America fell by 27%. China’s threats to limit rare-earth exports inspire fear because it dominates the market and could cripple Western manufacturing supply chains. But they are also remarkable because they show China trying to impose a system of global licensing. That is a fiercer version of the playbook America has used to control the semiconductor industry. Expect more examples of China recasting the rules of trade as it exploits its position as a sophisticated manufacturer and the largest trading partner of 70-odd countries.