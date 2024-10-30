Why China may be saving its bazooka for Donald Trump
SummaryThe Communist Party may be hoarding fiscal firepower to offset a possible trade war
OF ALL the people anxiously watching America’s presidential election, spare a thought for Chinese investors. Their economy is already contending with a property slump that began more than three years ago and persistent deflation that began over 18 months ago. Now they must contemplate a possible return of Donald Trump to the White House, bringing the threat of steep tariffs in his wake.