Why China may be saving its bazooka for Donald Trump

That may still prove to be the case. According to Reuters, a news agency, the government will use the meeting in November to allow local authorities to sell an extra 4trn-yuan worth of special bonds over five years to help buy unused land and unsold properties from developers. (That amounts to about 0.5% of GDP over that period.) Ting Lu of Nomura, a bank, thinks there is a 50% chance that the standing committee will announce an increase in this year’s budget-deficit target, much as it did last year. That would help cash-strapped local governments pay salaries and suppliers, and meet spending targets in health care and education, as well as science and technology, which China’s leader, Xi Jinping, considers a priority.