FOR DECADES Americans have fretted that China might dump its vast holdings of Treasuries, undermining the dollar. Global investors therefore snapped to attention when Bloomberg, a news agency, reported on February 9th that China’s regulators have warned commercial banks against holding too many American government bonds. Some banks have been told to cut their exposure. In response to the news, the dollar fell against China’s yuan and Treasury prices wobbled.
Why China’s central bank won’t save the country from deflation
SummaryIt’s not about the exchange rate any more
FOR DECADES Americans have fretted that China might dump its vast holdings of Treasuries, undermining the dollar. Global investors therefore snapped to attention when Bloomberg, a news agency, reported on February 9th that China’s regulators have warned commercial banks against holding too many American government bonds. Some banks have been told to cut their exposure. In response to the news, the dollar fell against China’s yuan and Treasury prices wobbled.
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