Why China’s central bank won’t save the country from deflation

The central bank might ease more if the economy deteriorates. If growth looks like it will fall short of this year’s official target (which will probably turn out to be 4.5-5% when revealed next month) the central bank will recalibrate. It is in “wait-and-see” mode, says Helen Qiao of Bank of America. She cites an old Chinese idiom (ke zhou qiu jian) which refers to a hapless traveller who loses their sword overboard when crossing a river. To mark the spot, they foolishly carve a notch in the side of the boat. Ms Qiao trusts that China’s central bank will not make the same mistake.