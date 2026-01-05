SEOUL—At a Monday meeting in Beijing, South Korea’s leader broached with Xi Jinping one of China’s most striking foreign-policy pivots in recent memory: North Korea’s denuclearization.
Why China stopped publicly urging for North Korean denuclearization
SummaryBeijing has fewer reasons to alienate Pyongyang, turning down chances to openly back disarmament such as a state visit by South Korea’s president.
SEOUL—At a Monday meeting in Beijing, South Korea’s leader broached with Xi Jinping one of China’s most striking foreign-policy pivots in recent memory: North Korea’s denuclearization.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More