Why China stopped publicly urging for North Korean denuclearization

In late November, China, for the first time in nearly two decades, omitted any mention of North Korean disarmament from a periodically released defense white paper that articulates its stance on global threats. Meanwhile, the Trump administration in December made no reference to North Korea or denuclearization in the U.S.’s National Security Strategy document, which outlines Washington’s defense strategies and, in years past, called for the country to give up such arms. White House officials have subsequently said Washington is still committed to the “complete denuclearization” of North Korea.