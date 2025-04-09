Why China thinks it might win a trade war with Trump
SummaryThe country’s officials vow to “fight to the end”
The trade war is escalating, and fast. On April 8th Chinese officials vowed to “fight to the end" in the face of new threats from Donald Trump, made just hours earlier, having already promised to match American tariffs of 34%. With such an increase, China’s tariff rate on American imports will reach 70%. Later the same day, the White House confirmed that it would return fire, with tariffs of 104% applying to Chinese goods from April 9th.