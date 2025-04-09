Why China thinks it might win a trade war with Trump

An escalating trade war means that Xi Jinping will need to do more to prop up China’s economy. The potential shock is being compared to the global financial crisis of 2007-09, which elicited a stimulus package of 4trn yuan ($590bn). Li Qiang, Mr Xi’s deputy, said in March that the country was preparing for “bigger-than-expected external shocks" and that it was willing to enact policies to ensure economic stability. What this means in practice remains unclear. The People’s Daily, a state newspaper, said on April 6th that cuts to interest rates and banking-reserve ratios could come at any time. The paper has also said that local governments will help struggling exporters to find new sources of demand at home and in non-American markets. Soochow Securities, a Chinese broker, has suggested that China could lower tariffs on the rest of the world, while increasing export subsidies.