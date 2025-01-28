Why climate-change ideology is dying
Barton Swaim , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 28 Jan 2025, 07:14 AM IST
SummaryVoters have concluded that the private jet-flying alarmists don’t really believe their own claims.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Momentous social movements begin to die the moment adherents figure out their leaders don’t believe what they say. Liberal Protestantism’s long decline started in the 1950s, when congregants began to wonder if their ministers still believed the old creeds (they didn’t). Communism dies wherever it’s tried because sooner or later the proletariat realize their self-appointed champions aren’t particularly interested in equality. Many sects and cults dwindle the moment their supposedly ascetic leaders are revealed to be libertines.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less