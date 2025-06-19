Why companies are already all-in on AI after arriving late to everything else
Steven Rosenbush , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 19 Jun 2025, 07:10 AM IST
Summary
After largely failing to grasp the internet, social media, smartphones and e-commerce quickly enough to avoid significant pain, many businesses have already gotten onboard with AI.
Big businesses are diving into AI to try to avoid being disrupted by the technology.
