Why companies are already all-in on AI after arriving late to everything else

PepsiCo is also using agents from Salesforce to manage key operations including some sales functions and customer support procurement, sourcing, compensation advice and IT support tickets. “There is no reason for a human to [have] to do those type of tasks," Kanioura said. Agents are better suited for many of the duties involved because they can more readily access knowledge from systems across the company. The human role then shifts to high-value advisory work, such as having conversations with employees about career paths or significant life events, she said.