At the end of 2024, Lexi Toon started saving money for tickets to see Harry Styles with her mom. Over time, she put aside a little more than $1,000.
Why concerts keep getting more expensive
SummaryStars such as Harry Styles are visiting fewer cities, so fans have to drum up additional money for travel and lodging.
At the end of 2024, Lexi Toon started saving money for tickets to see Harry Styles with her mom. Over time, she put aside a little more than $1,000.
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