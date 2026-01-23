Why Congress can’t claw back war powers from Trump
Robbie Gramer , Lindsay Wise , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 23 Jan 2026, 06:33 pm IST
The changing nature of foreign conflict—and Trump’s grip on the GOP—has allowed him to pursue a nearly unchecked agenda overseas.
WASHINGTON—In a dizzying three weeks on the world stage, President Trump deposed Venezuela’s leader, threatened its neighbors with military action, raised the specter of new strikes on Iran and ignited—then tamped down—a diplomatic crisis with Europe over his efforts to acquire Greenland.
