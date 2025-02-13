Why dealers are flying gold bars by plane from London to New York
Joe Wallace , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Feb 2025, 10:17 AM IST
SummaryTariff fears have roiled gold markets, pushing JPMorgan and others to stash bullion on passenger planes to sell at record prices.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New York’s Kennedy Airport is a trans-Atlantic destination for gold as well as passengers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less